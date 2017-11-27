‘Is It OK To Shoot Down A Drone Over Your Backyard?’ And Other Questions About Drones
People have shot down UAV’s (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, or more commonly referred to as ‘drones’) in southern New Jersey, rural California and other parts of the country. It’s illegal to do so, and they get arrested for it, but unfortunately, it is becoming a trend.
Technology is constantly changing the world, affecting the balance between security and privacy, and regaining that balance, after technology changes capabilities, is proving to be very difficult.
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Downtown Chipley, Florida is taking the opportunity to address this technology from an educational point of view by providing education about the industry, most recently through their Inaugural Drone Program.
The Inaugural Drone Program graduated the entire class with honors, and all members of the class successfully passed their FAA Part 107 Certification in Daleville, Alabama, necessary to utilize drones for an type of revenue-generation (you cannot legally make any money from your drone if you do not comply with this FAA ruling).
From surveying to search-and-rescue, from agriculture to news reporting and video production, drones enable a safer, less expensive alternative to helicopters and fixed wing aircraft, and, although not completely replacing those systems, continues to enable small communities and modest-sized businesses to compete on a regional level with the ‘big boys’.
Security threats from drones are real, and the government is taking them seriously. In January, a drone crashed on the White House lawn and in May, a man was arrested for flying his drone over the White House fence, while yet another person was arrested for flying a drone into the stadium where the U.S. Open was taking place.
Drones have attempted to deliver drugs to prisons all over the country, and there have been reports of instances right here in Northwest Florida of the same activities.
Drones are changing how we think about security and privacy within our homes, by removing the protections we used to get from fences and walls, and drones put these capabilities into the hands of hobbyists, and we don’t know what to do about it.
One of the biggest hurdles to mass adoption of drones is the numerous regulations that restrict what drone owners and operators can do, and the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has several regulations that have hindered growth in the drone market.
The most prevalent of these restrictions is the one colloquially known as the ‘line of sight rule’, which mandates that drone operators keep the unmanned aircraft within eye shot at all times, without the aid of binoculars or other visual enhancement devices.
This clearly removes any potential application for drones in the delivery space, for stance, for Amazon, UPS or your local pizza parlor, as the need to keep a drone in line of sight at all times defeats the purpose of sending off a drone to drop off a product at a consumer’s home.
But there are different FAA drone regulations for commercial use and for recreational use. Recreational drone laws are in some ways more lax than commercial ones, but the line of sight remains pivotal.
In Florida, Criminal Code Section 934.50 forbids the use of drones for surveillance that violates another person’s reasonable expectation of privacy, and this includes law enforcement, but police can use drones with a valid search warrant.
‘Do I need a license to fly a drone?’ is one of the most common questions prospective drone owners ask, and to act as a remote pilot for drones in accordance with FAA regulations, a person must obtain a remote pilot certificate.
Those interested must pass a test at an FAA-approved Knowledge Testing Center, and these centers charge $150 to those who want to take the initial exam.
After one passes the test, he or she must complete the FAA Airman Certificate and/or Rating Application (known as IACRA) to receive a remote pilot certificate, and these applications are typically validated within 10 days.
Applicants then receive instructions for printing a temporary airman certificate, which is valid for 120 days, and the FAA mails a permanent Remote Pilot Certificate within that 120-day window.
Those who fail the exam can retake it after 14 days, but the test is relatively easy with a little studying.
‘We are very excited to offer these programs, all of which are offering real, viable, well-paid jobs in the real world’, said Florida Panhandle Technical College Director Martha Compton, ‘and it ultimately increases the value of our overall program schedule, showing employers that we are willing to train for their specific needs’.
Recently working on a local economic development project involving property in Bonifay, Holmes County and Washington County, commonly called the ‘Highway 79 Corridor Project’, the college provided aerial photo and video services which saved the project money, time and gave immediate results, and is doing the same service for the proposed expansion south of I-10 in Chipley on Hwy 77.
The successful completion of this drone program at Florida Panhandle Technical College helps to refine the curriculum for successive UAS programs, as well as revealing additional potentially valuable training modules for specific application of this drone technology.
‘We sometimes take for granted what we offer right here in Washington County’, said Washington County Superintendent of Schools Joe Taylor, ‘and to have our educational system validated through programs such as this high-tech endeavor is truly exciting’.
See more photos, video clips and interviews on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, and listen to interviews with local business owners, government officials and community leaders on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.
Connect With Us
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.