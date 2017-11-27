‘Is It OK To Shoot Down A Drone Over Your Backyard?’ And Other Questions About Drones

People have shot down UAV’s (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, or more commonly referred to as ‘drones’) in southern New Jersey, rural California and other parts of the country. It’s illegal to do so, and they get arrested for it, but unfortunately, it is becoming a trend.

Technology is constantly changing the world, affecting the balance between security and privacy, and regaining that balance, after technology changes capabilities, is proving to be very difficult.

Florida Panhandle Technical College in Downtown Chipley, Florida is taking the opportunity to address this technology from an educational point of view by providing education about the industry, most recently through their Inaugural Drone Program.

The Inaugural Drone Program graduated the entire class with honors, and all members of the class successfully passed their FAA Part 107 Certification in Daleville, Alabama, necessary to utilize drones for an type of revenue-generation (you cannot legally make any money from your drone if you do not comply with this FAA ruling).

From surveying to search-and-rescue, from agriculture to news reporting and video production, drones enable a safer, less expensive alternative to helicopters and fixed wing aircraft, and, although not completely replacing those systems, continues to enable small communities and modest-sized businesses to compete on a regional level with the ‘big boys’.

Security threats from drones are real, and the government is taking them seriously. In January, a drone crashed on the White House lawn and in May, a man was arrested for flying his drone over the White House fence, while yet another person was arrested for flying a drone into the stadium where the U.S. Open was taking place.

Drones have attempted to deliver drugs to prisons all over the country, and there have been reports of instances right here in Northwest Florida of the same activities.

Drones are changing how we think about security and privacy within our homes, by removing the protections we used to get from fences and walls, and drones put these capabilities into the hands of hobbyists, and we don’t know what to do about it.

One of the biggest hurdles to mass adoption of drones is the numerous regulations that restrict what drone owners and operators can do, and the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has several regulations that have hindered growth in the drone market.