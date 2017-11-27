Gulf Coast State College presents festive Holiday Concert ………….

Gulf Coast State College presentsPanama City, FL – The Visual & Performing Arts Division at Gulf Coast State College is proud to present its annual Holiday Concert. Enjoy the spirit of the season with performances by the GCSC Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble, Concert Chorale, Singing Commodores and guest musicians from the community.

The concert will be held Sunday, December 3 from 2:30 – 5:00 p.m. in the Amelia Center Theatre. The community is invited to this free event and no reservations or tickets are required. Canned good donations will be collected and donated to local food banks.

For additional information, please contact Jason Hedden at 769.1551, ext. 3887 or jhedden@gulfcoast.edu.

