Family Dollar Distribution Center in Marianna, Florida is Recruiting Department Managers and Supervisors

Family Dollar Distribution Center in Marianna, Florida is over 900,000 square feet in size and is one of the largest employers in Jackson County.

Family Dollar, which merged with Dollar Tree in 2015, is currently recruiting Department Managers and Supervisors with strong leadership skills and who have the potential for upward mobility.

The position would be responsible for management of one of the five main distribution departments- Bulk, Shipping, Forklift, Receiving and Repack- in the Distribution Center.

Candidates must have the ability to plan, direct, organize, control and improve assigned business operations in order to achieve departmental and Distribution Center objectives.

These managers will directly manage 1 or 2 exempt employees and 40-80 non-exempt associates. An integral part of this position is ensuring work is performed according to Standard Operating Procedure while meeting productivity, quality and safety goals.

A key competency is operating with a high standard of integrity and customer service.

It is a very exciting time at Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, as one of the largest retailers with more than 15,000 retail stores & 23 Distribution Centers in North America, and on track to open a new Distribution Center every year for the next five years.

Applicants must apply in person, with resume, at 1PM on Wednesday December 6, 2017 at Family Dollar Distribution Center, just south of I-10 in Marianna, Florida.

