AAA: Oil hit 2-year high – upward pressure on gas prices ……….

|Gas Prices Face Upward Pressure on OPEC Meeting
TAMPA, Fla. (November 27, 2017) — Look for a bounce back week for gas prices, which have declined for the past two weeks. Prices at the pump should increase this week, as a high stakes OPEC meeting draws near.
Florida gas prices averaged $2.46 per gallon, on Sunday. The state average is 3 cents less than a week ago, yet remains 46 cents higher than this time last year.
- The most expensive gas price averages in Florida are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.58), Miami ($2.56), and Homosassa Springs ($2.54)
- The least expensive gas price averages in Florida are in Pensacola ($2.37), Jacksonville ($2.40), and Pensacola ($2.37)
OPEC MEETING’S IMPLICATIONS ON GAS PRICES
Representatives of OPEC, Russia, and other oil producing countries will meet on Thursday to decide whether to extend an agreement to reduce oil production levels by 1.8 million barrels per day. The current agreement expires at the end of Q1 2018. Preliminary reports are that the agreement could extend through the end of 2018. News of the potential extension helped crude oil reach $59.95 per barrel – the highest daily settlement since June 2015. WTI rose nearly $4 last week; an increase that would often result in a 10 cent increase at the pump.
“When oil prices rise, it becomes more expensive to produce gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices at the pump are poised for an increase of 3-5 cents, based on current fundamentals. However, the oil and gasoline markets are likely to be volatile this week, and prices could face additional upward pressure as we creep closer to the OPEC meeting.”
Highs and Lows of 2017
- National: the highest average price for gasoline was $2.67 on September 8; the lowest was $2.23 on July 5.
- Florida: the highest average price in was $2.73 on September 9; the lowest was $2.13 on July 17.
- Georgia: the highest average price was $2.76 on September 12; the lowest was $2.08 on July 5.
- Tennessee: the highest average price was $2.60 on September 10; the lowest was $1.99 on July 5.
CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES
Regular Unleaded Gasoline
|Sunday
|Saturday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|Highest Price on Record
|National
|$2.510
|$2.512
|$2.544
|$2.463
|$2.126
|$4.114 (7/17/2008)
|Florida
|$2.462
|$2.464
|$2.495
|$2.408
|$2.095
|$4.079 (7/17/2008)
|Georgia
|$2.364
|$2.366
|$2.393
|$2.372
|$2.089
|$4.164 (9/15/2008)
|Tennessee
|$2.290
|$2.291
|$2.315
|$2.259
|$1.944
|$4.118 (9/15/2008)
