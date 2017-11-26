Local High School Boys Basketball Squads Ready for 2017-2018 District Season Openers

Local High School Boys Basketball starts in earnest this week, with many schools ready for their initial district games of the 2017-2018 season, as seen in these photos from the 2016-2017 season by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

As usual, Real Florida Magazine will be on hand to capture the blood, sweat and tears of high school basketball, and you can view photos and video clips on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine.

These photos are offered as a public service by Real Florida Magazine, as a way to highlight all that is noteworthy about ‘The Real Florida’ of Washington, Homes, Jackson and Bay County, Florida. As with our Facebook images, if you wish to reuse these photos for your own purposes, we encourage you to do so. If you want the full-size image, simply ‘right click’ the image and choose ‘open image in new tab’, then ‘right click’ that image and choose ‘save image as’.