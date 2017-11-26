‘It’s The Law’ by Greg Wilson- ‘Florida Construction Company Owner Accused of Fraud’

There are rules and regulations everywhere you look, and it’s important to be cognizant of the law. As they say, ‘Ignorance of the law is no excuse’, and a number of laws are important to know and understand.

In this series of articles, we will be explaining some of the laws with which you should probably be familiar, and today we will address the news story ‘Florida Construction Company Owner Accused of Fraud’.

Certain white-collar crimes might seem ‘victimless’ but nevertheless are taken very seriously by the authorities in the state of Florida, and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible. One business owner in Florida has found this out first-hand after being accused of workers’ compensation fraud.

A construction company owner is facing fraud charges after reportedly under-reporting how many employees his company had, the company’s yearly payroll totals and the scope of the company’s work when applying for workers’ compensation policy.

The owner reportedly did this so that he wouldn’t have to pay $1 million in premiums that would have been necessary under a different policy.

According to reports, the Florida man said that his company’s yearly payroll total was $273,786, and was given a quote for a workers’ compensation policy with a $25,311 premium.

However, investigators from the Department of Financial Services claim that, in actuality, almost $6.5 million in payroll was cashed by the owner in numerous locations in Florida.

Investigators claim that if the owner had properly reported his payroll, his workers’ compensation premium would have totaled over $1.2 million. He has since been arrested and charged with scheming to defraud and knowingly concealing payroll.

As this shows, fraud crimes have significant penalties. In this man’s case, if convicted of the charges against him he could be sentenced to a 60-year prison term.

The seriousness of such charges cannot be underestimated. It is important that those facing fraud charges understand their rights, so they can craft a solid defense strategy. Criminal defense attorneys in Florida may be able to assist residents facing fraud charges.

There can be serious consequences if you are accused of a crime in Florida. Contact an attorney who can help you determine your rights, and fight for your best interests.

This series is not meant to constitute legal advice, and you should always consult an attorney when in doubt, when making life-changing legal decisions or when accused of a crime. If you have a suggestion for an article, please submit your idea in email to greg@gregwilsonlaw.net.

Greg Wilson is an attorney practicing law in the greater Panama City, Florida area, with offices in Marianna, Chipley, Bonifay, Blountstown and Panama City. For more information please call Greg Wilson at 850-600-7088.

