GCSC’s Surgical Technologist Program Receives National Recognition …….

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College’s Surgical Technologist program received the Annual Merit Award from the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting (NBSTSA). They achieved this recognition by earning a 100% pass rate on the Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) examination for the cycle of August 1, 2016, through July 31, 2017.

“Our students must be dedicated and prepared each day for their assignments at local hospitals. We teach them the intricate details to ensure they understand surgical procedures and are ready for the certification exam,” said Libby McNaron, Surgical Services Coordinator. “It takes a community of faculty, operating room staff and surgeons to provide the training necessary for each student to succeed. It’s especially rewarding to see local students become local professionals who serve our community.”

The CST exam is widely recognized in the healthcare community as the foremost credential for surgical technologists in the nation. The CST is required for employment within most local, state and national healthcare organizations.

“This level of national certification via professional credentialing demonstrates not only student achievement, but reflects the high quality of education offered at Gulf Coast State College,” said Laura Justice, Health Sciences Chair. “We will continue to promote national certification of our graduates in an effort to maintain quality patient care and safety in the operating room.”

For questions or information about GCSC’s Surgical Services programs, please contact McNaron at lmcnaron@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 873.3551.

