Carrabelle Holiday on the Harbor Dec. 9th ………

Join the holiday fun on Saturday, December 9 at Carrabelle’s Holiday on the Harbor event along Marine Street.

The event, which runs from 2 p.m. till 9 p.m., will feature live entertainment, holiday shopping, festival food, holiday treats, and goodies, visits with Santa and fireworks.

This event is free to attend and enjoy the festivities.

Later in the evening, pull up a chair along the river and enjoy the annual Boat Holiday Boat Parade of Lights. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at the mouth of the river and proceeds to the Carrabelle Bridge.

Watch from any spot along the riverfront.