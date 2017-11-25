Master Arborist training available Dec. 8th ………..

Have you ever wondered how and why most trees remain intact while others break apart?

Or have you wondered why that OTHER company gets more business?

You will come away from this detailed seminar on tree structure with the ability to explain how and why you provide certain treatments to your customer’s trees. And you will know how to perform that work in a safe manner according to ANSI Z133 standards. This Master Class will instill confidence in your arboricultural understanding and remain safe while performing work.

For more information go to: http://okaloosa.ifas.ufl.edu/blog/2017/10/25/master-arborist-training/

Don’t miss out on an opportunity to learn about safely and correctly pruning trees, including mitigating and correcting storm-damaged trees.

Join the Florida Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture at the Fort Walton Beach Rec Center located at 132 Jet Drive Fort Walton Beach, Florida on Friday, December 8, 2017, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

For more information and to register go to: 2017 Arb Master Class