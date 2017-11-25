In The Spirit of Thanksgiving, Williams Financial Services in Chipley, Florida Says ‘Thank You’ To The Community

Reflecting upon the past, we choose not to congratulate ourselves on success, but to humbly thank God for His Son Jesus Christ and the Helper, The Holy Spirit.

Success comes from releasing the Holy Spirit into every aspect of our lives and business, and ‘putting the client first’ is simply not enough.

Upon truly listening to the clients’ needs, charging a fair price, and sharing Christ with them, we have been blessed to have our own needs looked after and we give thanks to the business success that also follows.

Williams Financial Services thanks God for over 39 Blessed years in business, and thanks our clients for their faith in our services.

