Gulf Coast State College presents two nights of student directed live theatre Dec. 1st & 2nd ……..

Panama City, FL – The Visual & Performing Arts Division at Gulf Coast State College is excited to present two nights of student-directed ten-minute plays.

Six different plays will be presented each night and will be held in the Amelia Center Theatre Lab on Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2, starting at 7:30 p.m. The plays are recommended for mature audiences.

Admission is $10 and GCSC & FSU PC students, faculty and staff are free with a valid ID. Seating is limited and reservations are suggested. To purchase tickets, please visit bit.ly/GCSC10minuteplays.

For additional information, please contact Hank Rion at 769.1551, ext. 2888 or frion@gulfcoast.edu.

