Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating Vernon shooting ………….

(Chipley, FL; November 24, 2017) – A Caryville man was shot and taken by life flight this morning from Vernon Fire Department.

Just after 3:00 a.m., this morning, Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting.

Information gathered during the initial investigation reports the victim and his cousin were in Panama City visiting female subjects when one of the subject’s boyfriends arrived at their location. Upon his arrival, the victim and his cousin left Bay County, traveling to Washington County.

A statement provided to WCSO by witnesses, alleges that while traveling on S.R. 77 near Blocker Church Road, occupants of a Black SUV pulled up next to the vehicle and began firing shots before fleeing the scene.

The victim, who received two gunshot wounds, was immediately taken by life flight to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery at this time.

Due to the victim’s conflicting statements, additional information is pending further investigation.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact the department anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email a t t i ps @ w c s o.u s .

