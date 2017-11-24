Obituary for Pauline Sheffield Wells …………

Mrs. Pauline Sheffield Wells, age 89, of Youngstown, FL passed away November 23, 2017, at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida. She was born February 25, 1928, in Vernon, Florida to the late W.T. and Mattie Sheffield. In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wells, one sister, Effie Brock and five brothers, William Sheffield, Harvey Sheffield, J.L. Sheffield, Jimmy Sheffield and George Sheffield.

Mrs. Wells is survived by one daughter, Brenda Kaziska and husband Eric of Dalzell, SC; one son, Charles ‘Chuck’ Wells of Vernon, FL; one brother, Dalton Sheffield and wife Betty of Crestview, FL; three sisters, Willodean Ketter and husband John of Panama City, FL, Elaine Feldcamp and husband Michael of Belton, MO, Phoebe Shaw and husband Donald of Panama City, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 26, 2017, in the Sheffield Cemetery in Vernon, FL. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Sunday at Peel Funeral Home Vernon Chapel.

