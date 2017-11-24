News from the Challenger Learning Center ……..

SCI-turdays at the CLC Saturday, November 25 | 10:00am-12:00pm

Science happens every Saturday at the CLC! SCIturdays are designed for you and your child to learn new skills while having fun together! Join us for a hands-on, family-friendly workshop featuring a STEAM topic. Discover new interests and engage in a fun-filled morning! The next SCIturday is this Saturday, November 25 with "Science Chef: Cooking with Chemistry," recommended for ages 9 to 99. Continue the holiday cooking fun and whip up something delectable! Explore the concepts of molecular gastronomy, the relationship of molecules, flavor & pH level and the subtle art of cooking the perfect egg. For a complete list of dates and programming, click here.

Tuesday, November 28 is Giving Tuesday, and it is the perfect opportunity to show your continued support to the mission of the Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee. The organization with the winning UNselfie will receive a $500 grant from the Community Foundation of North Florida and $500 for a direct mail fundraising campaign from Target Print & Mail. Vote for the CLC's UNselfie on November 28 between 12:01 am and 11:59 pm. Winter Break Camp When school is out, we STEAM ahead! Led by experienced educators, Camp Challenger campers will blast off to outer space, build robots, discover the science behind some of their favorite things like superheros, bugs, food, Star Wars and much more! Camp Challenger is open to students in grades K-5, $40 per day.