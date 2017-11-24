Miner visits Chipola College ……..
Bonnie Love, Editor for WorldWide Drilling Resource, Inc., recently spoke to Chipola College Environmental Science students.
She discussed the science of mineral identification; categorization; mine safety, lithosphere and atmosphere; research and discovery of new minerals; reclamation, restoration and federal/state legislation; women in mining; jobs in mining; education and training.
Mining in Florida produces much of the world’s phosphorous.
Limestone mined in Marianna is rich in calcite, a unique part of the fertile soil for 90% of national peanuts which are harvested within 120 miles of Dothan.
