‘It’s The Law’ by Greg Wilson- ‘What Acts Constitute The Crime of Fraud?’

There are rules and regulations everywhere you look, and it’s important to be cognizant of the law. As they say, ‘Ignorance of the law is no excuse’, and a number of laws are important to know and understand.

In this series of articles, we will be explaining some of the laws with which you should probably be familiar, and today we will address the issue ‘What Acts Constitute The Crime of Fraud’.

The term ‘fraud’ is a very general one that encompasses many specific types of crimes in Florida. However, what these crimes have in common is that the person committing them intends to deceive another for their own financial or personal benefit.

Fraud crimes share some common elements. First of all, the person committing the crime must have either made some sort of statement that is not true, misrepresented something or committed a deceitful act.

The person committing fraud must have done so to obtain money or property by making another person think something is true, when the person committing the fraud knows it is false.

Finally, the other person must have been relied on the false information resulting in some sort of damages.

There are many different types of fraud crimes. Some examples include: securities fraud, mail fraud, insurance fraud, identity theft and tax evasion.

This list is not all-exhaustive, there are other types of fraud crimes as well. In general, fraud crimes are classified as felonies, and could lead to imprisonment and fines.

That being said, just because a person does something dishonest doesn’t mean they have committed a fraud crime.

However, discerning between mere dishonesty and a fraud crime can be complicated. It is important that a person is not convicted of a fraud crime unless all elements of the crime are proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Because this post only serves as a general overview of fraud crimes and does not constitute legal advice, those charged with a fraud crime may want to seek the help of an attorney who can protect their interests.

There can be serious consequences if you are accused of a crime in Florida. Contact an attorney who can help you determine your rights, and fight for your best interests.

