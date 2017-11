Free Introduction to Acting Classes at Kaleidoscope

Taught by Doug Gilliland

Saturday, Nov. 25

at 7 pm

Have you ever wanted to try theatre but you were a little nervous? Don’t worry! Enter our judgement-free zone with one of our directors! Doug Gilliand will be hosting a free cold read and scene study class on November 25. Bring a friend and have a blast exploring the art of theatre. See you there!

Free!

Volunteers are always needed!

Wine & Cheese social followed by breakout sessions to find out more about areas we need help in and get involved!

Areas include: Concession, Costuming, Set Building, Tech, Publicity, and Acting!

Become a part of our family!

We pride ourselves in being an ALL volunteer theatre and we need your help!

See you there!