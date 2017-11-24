Downtown Marianna, Florida Plans 2017 ‘Marianna Christmas Parade and Festival’ on Friday, December 1, 2017
Mark your calendar and join ‘Real Florida Magazine’ on Friday, December 1, 2017 in downtown Marianna, Florida for the Marianna Christmas Parade and Festival, as seen in these photos from the 2016 event by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.
See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.
