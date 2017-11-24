Dothan man dies in Washington County crash ……..

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports that 53-year-old Michael Gene Flowers of Dothan, Alabama died in an accident at County Road 276 (Clayton Road) and Johns Way in Washington County Thanksgiving Day.

According to the FHP, William Oscar Foxworth, 54 of Chipley, and Kimberly Maria Mcroy, 31-years-old of Cottondale, Florida, were sent to Northwest Florida Community Hospital with minor injuries in connection with the crash.

Flowers and Mcroy were passengers in a 2005 Ford Freestar being driven by Foxworth.

The FHP reports that Foxworth was traveling westbound on CR 276 when the Ford Freestar he was driving began to travel in a northwestern direction and traveled off the paved portion of the roadway. The driver overcorrected and began to travel in a southwestern direction crossing the center line and continued into the eastbound travel lane. The Ford then continued traveling in a southwestern direction and traveled off the paved portion of the roadway onto the southern grass shoulder. It then began to rotate in a clockwise direction and overturned. The Ford came to final rest facing in a northeastern direction on its left side on the southern grass shoulder.

