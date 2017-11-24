A Photographic Retrospective of Christmas Festivities in Downtown Chipley, Florida

Now that it’s officially the Christmas season, here is a photographic retrospective from past Christmas festivities in Downtown Chipley, Florida, as seen by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

As always, you are welcome to use these photos in any way you like- simply right click on a photo and choose ‘Open image in new tab’, then right click and ‘Save as’.

Join ‘Real Florida Magazine’ at all the local Christmas Parades and festivals over he next couple of weeks and see more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments