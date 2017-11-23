Wild Game Feast Dec. 9th at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley ……….

Free event for the whole family.

The fun begins at 2 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m.

Shiloh Baptist Church, 1976 Shiloh Lane in Chipley, Florida is sponsoring a sportsman’s dream. If you love huntin’, fishin’, campin’, and being in the great outdoors, you don’t want to miss this special event. There will be something for everyone and it’s a free event.

There will be a Rod & Reel Casting Competition, Archery Tournament and Skeet Competitions.

Instructors from the NRA, State and Military, plus qualified sniper and sharpshooters will be available to lend a hand in skeet shooting.

There will be BB guns for the youngsters, Survival Training, Kids Games, Water and Boating Safety Sessions, Giveaways and Door Prizes.

You will also be able to learn the ‘Do’s & Don’ts’ about tanning hides … along with using water to pickle and cure.

For more information call Shiloh Baptist Church 638-1014.

