‘May-Haw Christmas’ – Nov. 30 and Dec. 1st, 2nd & 3rd in Colquitt, Georgia …………

May-Haw Christmas

November 30, December 1, 2, 3 2017



7:30 Thursday & Friday, 2:00 & 6:00 Saturday, 2:00 Sunday

After four exciting seasons, May-Haw Christmas is quickly becoming Colquitt’s favorite Christmas tradition!

Come enjoy light-hearted comedy and your favorite Christmas tunes in this heartwarming production that will put your entire family in the Christmas spirit.

The 2016 edition of May-Haw Christmas sold out completely, with some performances gone as early as September.

Tickets for May-Haw Christmas 2017 are on sale now!

