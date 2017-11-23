‘Crimes of the Heart’ coming to Kaleidoscope Theatre ………..
Crimes of the Heart
December 1st, 2017 – December 17th, 2017
Showtimes
- Fri Dec 1, 2017 | 7:30PM
Wine and Hors d’oeuvre Reception after Performance
- Sat Dec 2, 2017 | 7:30PM
- Sun Dec 3, 2017 | 2:00PM
- Fri Dec 8, 2017 | 7:30PM
- Sat Dec 9, 2017 | 7:30PM
- Sun Dec 10, 2017 | 2:00PM
- Fri Dec 15, 2017 | 7:30PM
- Sat Dec 16, 2017 | 7:30PM
- Sun Dec 17, 2017 | 2:00PM
The scene is Hazlehurst, Mississippi, where the three Magrath sisters have gathered to await news of the family patriarch, their grandfather, who is living out his last hours in the local hospital. Lenny, the oldest sister, is unmarried at thirty and facing diminishing marital prospects; Meg, the middle sister, who quickly outgrew Hazlehurst, is back after a failed singing career on the West Coast; while Babe, the youngest, is out on bail after having shot her husband in the stomach. Their troubles, grave and yet, somehow, hilarious, are highlighted by their priggish cousin, Chick.
