By November 23, 2017 Read More →

‘Crimes of the Heart’ coming to Kaleidoscope Theatre ………..

 

 

Crimes of the Heart

December 1st, 2017 – December 17th, 2017

Crimes of the Heart

TICKETS

Showtimes

 

The scene is Hazlehurst, Mississippi, where the three Magrath sisters have gathered to await news of the family patriarch, their grandfather, who is living out his last hours in the local hospital. Lenny, the oldest sister, is unmarried at thirty and facing diminishing marital prospects; Meg, the middle sister, who quickly outgrew Hazlehurst, is back after a failed singing career on the West Coast; while Babe, the youngest, is out on bail after having shot her husband in the stomach. Their troubles, grave and yet, somehow, hilarious, are highlighted by their priggish cousin, Chick.

Comments

Posted in: Local News, Special Events