30A Fest Announces New Headliners ………….

The 9th annual 30A SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL has announced that Ann Wilson of Heart will join the HEADLINERS for the 2018 celebration of singers and songs. The festival has also announced additions to this year’s stellar lineup, including Kathy Mattea, Paul Thorn, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Ed Roland, James McMurtry, Hayes Carll, Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ and Ruthie Foster.
Additions to the 2018 lineup include John Driskell Hopkins, Bob Schneider, The Secret Sisters, Webb Wilder, Bonnie Bishop, Seth Walker, Elise Davis, Kevn Kinney, Daphne Willis, Tommy Talton, Sugarcane Jane, The Mulligan Brothers, Adron, Tom Gray, Liz Longley, Grayson Capps, Chastity Brown, Gurufish, Caroline Spence, The Mastersons, Vanessa Peters, The Tall Pines, Michigan Rattlers, Cooper Carter, Chasing Lovely, The Ormewoods, Silver Alchemy, Tamara Stewart, Patterson Barrett, Carly Burruss, Ian Fitzgerald, Leah Calvert, Chris Alvarado, Sera Cahoone, Clarence Bucaro, The Mosleys, Mando Saenz, ESOEBO, and The Wide Open.
Saturday, January 13 Headliners on the main stage at Grand Boulevard Town Center (12 PM – 4:30 PM) include EmmyLou Harris, Steve Earle, and Lee Ann Womack. Sunday, January 14 Headliners on the main stage at Grand Boulevard Town Center (12 PM – 4:30 PM) include Ann Wilson of Heart, The Zombies, and the North Mississippsi Allstars.
With this stellar lineup, response has been amazing for the festival and VIP Premiere tickets are already SOLD OUT! CAA Members, don’t wait! Get your discounted tickets now. As a reminder, CAA Member discounted tickets are available only at the Bayou Arts Center or by phone at 850.622.5970. Bayou Arts Center hours are: Monday – Friday, 8AM – 4PM. Additional ticket outlets for non-member tickets are located in The Foster Gallery in Grand Blvd. and Central Square Records in Seaside.
