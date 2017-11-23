30A Fest Announces New Headliners ………….

30A FEST NEW ADDITIONS + THE SATURDAY & SUNDAY HEADLINERS

The 9th annual 30A SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL has announced that Ann Wilson of Heart will join the HEADLINERS for the 2018 celebration of singers and songs. The festival has also announced additions to this year’s stellar lineup, including Kathy Mattea, Paul Thorn, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Ed Roland, James McMurtry, Hayes Carll, Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ and Ruthie Foster.

Additions to the 2018 lineup include John Driskell Hopkins, Bob Schneider, The Secret Sisters, Webb Wilder, Bonnie Bishop, Seth Walker, Elise Davis, Kevn Kinney, Daphne Willis, Tommy Talton, Sugarcane Jane, The Mulligan Brothers, Adron, Tom Gray, Liz Longley, Grayson Capps, Chastity Brown, Gurufish, Caroline Spence, The Mastersons, Vanessa Peters, The Tall Pines, Michigan Rattlers, Cooper Carter, Chasing Lovely, The Ormewoods, Silver Alchemy, Tamara Stewart, Patterson Barrett, Carly Burruss, Ian Fitzgerald, Leah Calvert, Chris Alvarado, Sera Cahoone, Clarence Bucaro, The Mosleys, Mando Saenz, ESOEBO, and The Wide Open.

Saturday, January 13 Headliners on the main stage at Grand Boulevard Town Center (12 PM – 4:30 PM) include EmmyLou Harris, Steve Earle, and Lee Ann Womack. Sunday, January 14 Headliners on the main stage at Grand Boulevard Town Center (12 PM – 4:30 PM) include Ann Wilson of Heart, The Zombies, and the North Mississippsi Allstars.