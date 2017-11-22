Turkey-Carving Tips: Three Easy Steps …….

(NAPSI)—If you want the turkey you serve to be “gobbled up” this holiday, consider improving the presentation with these simple carving tips:Step 1: Be sure to use a good, sharp knife. Sharp knives are not only safer, they will help you smoothly cut thin, even slices without shredding the meat. Fortunately, you don’t have to be an expert to put a razor-sharp edge on your knife. A sharpener such as Chef’sChoice® EdgeSelect® 120 can make sharpening easy. The sharpener uses 100 percent diamond-coated disks (2.5 karats’ worth of diamonds!) and a polishing stage to create a more durable, arch-shaped edge in seconds. The precision guides eliminate all guesswork and that means predictable, professionally sharp edges every time it’s used. For help finding a sharpener that’s right for you, call 800-342-3255 or visit www.chefschoice.com. Step 2: After the turkey is cooked, a meat thermometer should read 165° F when inserted in the innermost part of the thigh and wing and the thickest part of the breast. Cool the bird for 15 minutes. Cooling makes the meat firmer and easier to slice. Remove and set aside the turkey legs and the last joint of each wing. Make a long, deep (to the bone) horizontal “base cut” into the breast just above the wing. Step 3: Slice down vertically through the breast until you meet the original base cut. This will release perfect, even slices. Keep your carving knife sharp and follow these easy steps for an elegant, beautifully carved bird that will look as good as it tastes!