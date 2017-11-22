The Gift of Education: A Holiday Hotlist ……

The Holiday season is upon us and many people are frantically trying to fulfill their gift lists. This year consider a gift that will spark creativity and learning. There are many educational toys that promote STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math). For younger kids there are books, educational video games and tablets. There are games available to promote language and literacy, fine motor skills, as well as STEAM abilities. For older youth, you can choose from an abundance of technological toys such as drones or robotics kits. To make it easier to find educational toys many stores now have a section titled STEM or Learning for online shopping. If you feel like your loved ones, don’t need another toy, consider purchasing tickets or annual passes to a museum, zoo, or aquarium. Below is a Holiday Hotlist with some of the latest gifts that are both fun and educational.

1. Robotics- There are a variety of robotics kits available that teach youth how to design, build and program robots. There are even premade robots that are interactive and do not need to be programmed.

2. Science Experiment Kits- There are numerous kits out that provide materials needed to conduct certain science experiments. You can even purchase learning labs for youth to be able to create and conduct their own experiments.

3. 3D Printer & 3D Pens- The cost of 3D printers and pens has come down significantly. There are a few 3D printers and 3D pens designed for children. Children can build and create numerous objects with these toys. There are even 3D chocolate pens.

4. Educational Games- Whether it is a handheld game, gaming console, or tablet, there are games available to help youth learn. Now you can purchase and download games to most devices. Be sure to pay close attention to the game ratings to know if a game is age appropriate or not.

5. Remote Control Vehicles- RC cars, trucks and drones are fun toys that teach mechanical and engineering skill sets. They come in all shapes and sizes and at different price points. Drones are available with several options such as cameras and protective safety equipment.

6. Learning Cubes & Building Blocks- Learning cubes, blocks, and logs are a great way for younger children to practice engineering skills as well as design and creativity.

7. Dig Discovery Kits- From fossils to gemstones, there are many dig discovery kits that allow youth the act as a paleontologist and uncover artifacts hidden within.

8. Engineering & Electrical Kits- There are various kits that allow youth to try their hand as an engineer or electrical engineer. Some kits involve building bridges and towers, while other include circuit boards and electrical panels.

9. Coding Activities- There are kits, games and activity books that teach youth how to code. These activities create interest in software development, computer coding and gaming industries.

10. STEAM Dolls & Accessories- There are dolls and accessories that focus on promoting girls and learning. These dolls are typically dressed as scientist or engineers and come with accessories to support their area of interest. Additional accessories can be purchased that allow youth to conduct science experiments as well as to introduce youth to interests such as forensics.

