Standing Ovation for Christmas Musical And a Stroll Through Heritage Village ……………

The Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville received standing ovations after the three performances of the annual Christmas musical. “The Light Still Shines” was a collection of beautiful, heartwarming Christmas arrangements and exquisite narration presented by the BCF College Choir, Male Chorale, Women’s Ensemble, Guitar Ensemble, and Orchestra. Highlighting the miraculous Christmas story and the true meaning of Christmas through music, the smooth sounds and tight harmonies of the Music and Worship Division presented the perfect beginning to the Christmas season.

Following the musical performance on Friday, November 17, guests gathered in Heritage Village for the annual Holiday Heritage Festival. The sidewalks and historic buildings were filled with treasures as artisans came to display their handiwork and creative skills while enjoying the sweet aroma of sugar cane brewing; providing the perfect ambiance. The talented Plath Family performed musical selections throughout the afternoon and BCF students in the Teacher Education Division were dressed in age-appropriate attire greeting elementary school students explaining the significance of maintaining their heritage, understanding the historic value of yesteryears, and lessons learned from the past. The event was complete with delicious homemade chili, chicken perlu, hotdogs, and goodies baked by the faculty and staff wives raising over $1600 for the scholarship fund.

For more information on upcoming special events at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 850-263-3261 ext. 513, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.

BCF Music and Worship Division presents “The Light Still Shines.”

BCF Women’s Ensemble perform during “The Light Still Shines.”

BCF Male Chorale perform during “The Light Still Shines.”

Historic Heritage Village ready for guests.

BCF Teacher Education Students dressed in age appropriate attire prepared to lead the elementary school students.

