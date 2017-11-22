Obituary for Daragh Ann Reed-Gray ……..

Mrs. Daragh Ann Reed-Gray went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 18, 2017, in the Southeast Alabama Medical Center of Dothan, Alabama. She was 62 years old. She born in Chipley, Florida on January 11, 1955, to Eddie William Reed and Sarah Ann Lytes- Reed. She was the fifth child of her six siblings.

A product of a devout Christian home, Daragh professed her faith in God at an early age and became a member of Mount Ararat First Missionary Baptist of Chipley, Florida under the leadership and guidance of the late Reverend R. V. Jefferson.

Daragh was educated in the public-school system of Washington County, Florida, graduating from Chipley High School in the Class of 1973. Upon her completion of high school, she attended the University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in US History/African American History. She then went to the University of West Florida, Pensacola, Florida where she obtained her Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and Curriculum Instruction. Daragh Ann was employed by Washington County School District as an educator for thirty-five years until her retirement in 2016. On July 25, 1998, she was joined in Holy Matrimony to Tony Lee Gray.

Her precious memories will be forever cherished in our heart: a loving and devoted husband, Tony Lee Gray; Three Stepsons: Tony (Anita) Gray Jr., Jacksonville, FL, Brandon Gray, Tallahassee, FL; Ervin Gray, Tallahassee, FL; Eight Step-Grandchildren; One Great Grandchildren; One Brother: Ellis(Jane)Reed, Chipley, FL; Three Sisters: Arnetha (Robert) Bell, St. Johns, FL; Marilyn Collins, Chipley, FL; Tawana Bowers, Greenwood, FL; Three Special Cousins who were reared with her: Janet Mitchell, Marianna, FL; SFC(Ret.)Scott Reed, Jackson, MS and Forrest Reed, Graceville, FL; Eight Sisters-in-Law: Priscilla Reed, Augusta, GA; Mattie(Odell) Lewis, Campbell, FL, Pearlie Robinson, Tampa, FL, Louise Anderson, Tampa, FL, Glades Gray, Dade City, FL, Willie Gray, Tampa, FL, Betty Jean(Willie) Lewis, Tampa, FL Two Brothers-in-Law: Robert Gray, Malone, FL, Joseph Capehart, Dade City; Her Sweet Precious Nieces: Latisha (Dr. Daniel) Ward, St. Johns, FL, Shawana “Raquel” Bowers, Tallahassee, FL, Jasmine Bowers, Greenwood, FL, Kimberly Floyd, Fayetteville, NC; Seven Nephews: Efrem Reed, Ebril, Iraq, Darwin(Sophia) Reed, Chipley, FL, Shauan Reed, Chipley, FL, Gwuan (Dr. Selena)Reed, Tallahassee, FL, Tyrone Bell, St. Johns, FL, Robert Tierney (Shomahri) Bell, Orlando, FL, Bobby Collins, Chipley, FL; Sixteen Great Nieces and Nephews: Tanita Reed, Jeremy Reed, Sharlene Reed, Kassell, Germany, Ryan Ward, Riley Ward, St. Johns, FL, Qui’Bher Reed, E’Naj Reed, Ni’Kyah Collins, Chipley, FL, Anyanna Floyd, Augusta, GA, Anaje Bell, Autumn Bell, Atiera Bell, Aliyah Bell, Orlando, FL, Sarah Reed, Tallahassee, FL, Quintarious Reed, Virgina, Matthias Reed, Dothan, AL; and a host of cousins, and close friends.

A Celebration of Daragh’s Life will be held 12 Noon CST, Saturday, November 25, 2017, from the sanctuary of the Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida with Rev. Dr. H.G. McCollough, Rev. L.V. Farmer, Rev. George Williams, and Rev. Glen Williams, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the Northside Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 24, 2017, from 6-8 P.M. CST in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. Mrs. Reed-Gray will lie in repose at the church on Saturday one hour prior to service time.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments