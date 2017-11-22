MCRAE/REX LUMBER SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE AT CHIPOLA …….

MARIANNA—Chipola College is now accepting applications for the Robert and Kathryn McRae /Rex Lumber Scholarships for the Engineering Technology Program. Application deadline for the Spring 2017 semester is Dec. 11.

Rex Lumber established the Robert and Kathryn McRae scholarship fund to help students planning to pursue an Associate of Science degree in Engineering Technology specializing in Advanced Manufacturing: Pneumatics, Hydraulics and Motors Certification. The scholarship is also available for students seeking certifications within the Engineering Technology program.

Darwin Gilmore, Dean of Workforce Development and Economic Opportunity at Chipola, says, “The McRae family and Rex Lumber are important partners in this program. They are making a significant investment to help students get enrolled, and they have the capacity to hire skilled workers who successfully complete the course.”

The program began in Fall 2015. Multiple one-year scholarships for up to 30 semester hours of tuition and/or books and supplies are awarded by the Rex Lumber Graceville plant. Priority consideration will be given to current or recent graduates from the following high schools: Graceville High, Poplar Springs High, Holmes County High, Cottondale High or Chipley High.

Additionally, multiple scholarships are awarded in association with the Rex Lumber Bristol plant with priority consideration for current or recent graduates from Liberty County High, Blountstown High and Altha School.

In both cases, second consideration will go to applicants that are graduates of any other high school within Chipola’s five-county district—Calhoun, Liberty, Jackson, Holmes and Washington Counties.

Applicants must have a minimum 2.5 high school GPA to apply and must maintain a 2.5 each semester in order to retain the scholarship.

First-year scholarship recipients are eligible to reapply during the second year of the program. Second-year funding is subject to prevailing economic conditions and the student’s performance in the program. Students who excel in the program may be eligible for paid internship positions within Rex Lumber.

Scholarship applications are due Dec. 11 at the Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446. Application packets must include: high school and/or college transcript, a personal letter of application and two letters of recommendation.

For information, visit the Chipola Foundation at www.chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2404.

