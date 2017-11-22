Juniorettes prepare ‘brown bags’ at KSES ……..

Juniorettes were at Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley recently preparing weekend snacks for students.

The Juniorettes were on hand for the “Brown Bag Blessings” program that they are participating in with the school.

It is new this year and the girls have been raising funds to fill bags with food for students that need to take food home for the weekend.

They will be doing this several times during the year and are asking businesses, etc. to help support the program with funds to provide the food from local stores.

Their Chipley High School sponsor is Belinda Collins.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments