Holiday Decorating Workshop at Landmark Park Dec. 3rd ……

Decorating Workshop at Landmark Park

(DOTHAN) Share the spirit of the Christmas season at Landmark Park at the Holiday Decorating Workshop on December 3 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. in the Interpretive Center Auditorium. Create wreaths, garlands and swags out of natural materials and decorate Landmark Park for Victorian Christmas and make some decorations to take home. Refreshments will be provided. Guests are welcome to bring their own natural materials (okra pods, seeds, berries, pine cones, etc.) but no ribbons, glitter or glue. Don’t forget your gloves, wire snips and pliers. Call 334-794-3452 to reserve your space. This event is free to everyone and is sponsored by the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association.

Landmark Park is a 135-acre natural science and history museum located on the outskirts of Dothan. Features of the park include nature trails, a planetarium, playground, picnic areas, an elevated boardwalk, a turn-of-the-century farmstead with sheep, chickens, cows and other farm animals and crops typical of an 1890s farm. In addition, the park includes a drugstore with operating soda fountain, one-room school, general store, and historic church, all preserved from the surrounding area. The park is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The park is located on U.S. Hwy 431 North, three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more info, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com.