Gov. Scott Announces License-Free Saltwater Fishing Day This Thanksgiving Weekend ……….

NAPLES, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced that Saturday, November 25th will be a license-free saltwater fishing day. This Saturday is part of eight total days offered each year by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) that allows residents and visitors to enjoy Florida’s many fishing opportunities without requiring a license.

Governor Scott said, “As Floridians gather with their loved ones to celebrate Thanksgiving, this license-free fishing day is a great opportunity for families and visitors to enjoy our state’s great outdoors together. We are grateful to live in such a beautiful state with unique natural treasures that help attract record numbers of visitors, and I encourage all families to take advantage of the license-free saltwater fishing day this weekend.”

FWC Chairman Brian Yablonski said, “Whether at the table or on the water, Thanksgiving weekend is a perfect time to gather with friends and family. I am thankful for the opportunity to incentivize fishing in Florida and allow anglers to show friends and family, especially youth, the joys it offers.”

Saltwater license-free fishing days allow anglers to fish for saltwater species without being required to have a saltwater recreational fishing license. All bag limits, seasons and size restrictions apply on license-free fishing days. To learn more about license-free fishing days, visit MyFWC.com/License. For fishing tips, locations and other information visit MyFWC.com/Fishing.

