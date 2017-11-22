Gardening in the Panhandle ……….

December 9, 2017 FAMU Fall Field Day. When: 9:00 a.m. December 9, 2017. Where: FAMU Research and Extension Center, 4259 Bainbridge Hwy, Quincy, Fl 32352. For more information contact Mr. ZaDarreyal (DJ) Wiggins, Gadsden County Extension at 850-875-7255 or zadarreyal.wiggins@famu.edu andzadwiggins@ufl.edu
Friday, December 8, 10 am. UF/IFAS Extension Santa Rosa presents monthly topics of interest to residents at the Milton Extension Office, 6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton. This month’s topic will be Native Trees presented by Mary Salinas, UF/IFAS Extension Santa Rosa Residential Horticulture Agent. Attend to learn about some great native trees to add to your landscape along with how to plant and care for them. The program is free and no preregistration is required. 2017 Schedule of Events.
Friday, December 15, 10 am. UF/IFAS Extension Santa Rosa presents monthly topics of interest to residents at the Gulf Breeze Library, 1060 Shoreline Drive, on the third Friday of each month at 10 a.m. This month’s topic will be Native Trees presented by Mary Salinas, UF/IFAS Extension Santa Rosa Residential Horticulture Agent. Attend to learn about some great native trees to add to your landscape along with how to plant and care for them. The program is free and no preregistration is required. 2017 Schedule of Events.
