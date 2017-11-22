DHSMV Launches MyFlorida Mobile App ……..

~ Mobile App expands registration renewal options for customers ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — To expand customer options for motor vehicle and vessel registration renewal services and to offer additional conveniences to customers, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) has partnered with PayIt, LLC to launch a mobile app called MyFlorida. In addition to allowing credit card payments, the app offers customers the option to use a checking account to remit payment and generates more specific clearance information for the customer in the instance there is a stop preventing registration of the vehicle or vessel.

“Customers continually request more convenient options for receiving required driver license or motor vehicle services, and it is critical that the department remain agile to meet their needs,” said DHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “DHSMV is committed to identifying efficiencies for our customers, and this new app provides an additional option for customers to complete their registration renewals anywhere, anytime.”

“Tax Collectors and the department are continually looking for ways to innovate in the area of e-government service delivery to our customers,” said Sharon Jordan, Suwannee County Tax Collector and President of the Florida Tax Collectors Association. “This app is another option our customers can use to conduct business.”

MyFlorida is available on all mobile devices and allows customers to securely renew a registration on an eligible vehicle or vessel and receive a digital document to use until the registration arrives in the mail. Customers choosing to use the app will pay a convenience fee to PayIt of $4.00 for transactions paid by a credit card, or $3.75 for transactions paid through their checking account, and can renew up to five vehicles and/or vessels at once with only one processing fee. The MyFlorida app is available to download for free now via iTunes and Google Play.

In addition to the app, customers may still choose to complete renewal transactions in an office or online via www.GoRenew.com.

