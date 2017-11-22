Autumn Harvest Bread ………
- YIELDS
- 1 loaf
- COOK TIME
- 1 Hr 15 Min
Our Test Kitchen loves quick breads! And you’ll love our easy Autumn Harvest Bread that has all the homey tastes of the season and rivals anything you can find at a bakery.
What You’ll Need:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon allspice
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup dried cranberries
- 1/3 cup chopped walnuts
- 1 (12-ounce) package frozen butternut squash, thawed
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1/2 cup chunky applesauce
- 1/3 cup apple juice
What To Do:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, allspice, baking powder, salt, cranberries, and walnuts; mix well. In a large bowl, combine squash, eggs, applesauce, and apple juice; mix well. Stir in dry ingredients and mix until thoroughly combined; pour into prepared baking pan.
- Bake 1-1/4 hours or until toothpick inserted in center comes out dry. Let cool, then slice.
If you love this bread, we’re betting you’ll also love our Amish Banana Bread!
Notes
- If you enjoyed this homemade bread recipe, we bet you’ll love our Chocolate Chip Banana Bread and Cherry Nut Bread.
- Plus, don’t forget to check out more seasonal favorites in our free eCookbook, Mr. Food Fall Favorites.
