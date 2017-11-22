|Protecting Floridians
2017 Fraud Fighter Achievement Award Winner
Attorney General Pam Bondi congratulates Chris M. Presley for winning the Agency for Health Care Administration’s 2017 Fraud Fighter Achievement Award. Presley, a Law Enforcement Investigator with Attorney General Bondi’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, uncovered an orchestrated Medicaid fraud scheme that billed AHCA nearly $300,000 for services never rendered. The investigation led to the prosecution of Gregory Campbell and his co-defendants, resulting in an order of $460,000 in restitution and a 30-month prison sentence.
The Fraud Fighter Achievement Award recognizes an individual, team or entity whose efforts stop fraud strengthens integrity in health care while supporting AHCA’s mission of providing better health care for all Floridians. Attorney General Bondi congratulates Presley and thanks him for his continued servicing fighting fraud and protecting Floridians. More.
Florida crime down in the first half of 2017
Crime continues to fall across Florida according to the 2017 Semi-Annual Uniform Crime Report. The report shows Florida’s crime volume dropped two percent or roughly 6,300 fewer reported index crimes compared to the first six months of 2016.
“Throughout my career I have worked closely with our brave law enforcement officers, and the continued decline in Florida’s crime rate is a testament to their hard work, dedication and sacrifice,” said Attorney General Bondi. “I want to thank all of our law enforcement officers and our state prosecutors for their continued success fighting crime and protecting Floridians.” More.
Deadline Approaches to File Claims in Avis, Budget and Payless Settlement
Attorney General Pam Bondi is reminding consumers who rented a car from Avis, Budget or Payless between Jan. 1, 2010 to July 10, 2017 and were charged for e-Toll services to file a claim before the January deadline. The deadline to submit a claim is Jan. 7, 2018. Refund checks will be mailed in March 2018 to eligible claimants wrongfully charged for e-Toll services. For more information about the claims process and to access the claim form, click here.
In July this year, Attorney General Bondi’s Office reached a settlement with Avis Budget Car Rental System, LLC, which owns Avis, Budget and Payless. More.
