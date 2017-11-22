Obituary for Opal Locke Yates ……..

Mrs. Opal Locke Yates, age 83, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 21, 2017, at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay. She was born September 11, 1934, in Wausau, Florida to the late Huey Locke and Ollie Carter Locke. In addition to her parents, Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Booth Yates and one sister, Marynell Register.

Mrs. Yates is survived by two sons, Jerry Yates and wife Lisa of Bonifay, FL and Larry Yates of Bonifay, FL; six grandchildren, Waylon, Jeric, Tad, Judson, C.J. and Beth; two great-grandchildren, Alana Mae and Natalie; one brother, Robert Locke and wife Ann of Bonifay, FL.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 25, 2017, in the Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Friday from 5-7PM at Peel Funeral Home in Bonifay.

