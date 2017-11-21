Two men arrested on felony charges in Chipley …….

(Chipley, FL; November 21, 2017) – Two men were arrested on felony charges over the weekend after a stolen gun was retrieved from a vehicle at the Chipley Tom Thumb.

Just before 6:00 a.m., On Saturday, November 18, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy encountered a strong odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle as he entered the store.

As the deputy made contact with the driver, Al’keem Roulhac, 24, of Chipley, he observed a handgun in the driver’s seat, at which time the passenger, Colby Sims, 20, of Graceville was removed from the vehicle and upon conducting a search of his person, the deputy located marijuana in his front pants pocket.

Once deputies received information that the gun was reported stolen out of Bay County, Roulhac stated that the gun did belong to him and he was aware that it was stolen.

Roulhac was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charge of dealing in stolen property.

During further investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted and a second handgun was found easily accessible, with one round in the chamber, under the front passenger seat.

Sims was also taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Comments