Senator Gainer and Rep. Drake host Legislative Delegation meeting in Chipley ……….

Area residents offer thanks and seek information during Nov. 20th meeting.

by Kathy Foster

At left Representative Brad Drake is greeted by Washington County Commissioners Charles Kent and Tray Hawkins.

At right Senator George Gainer talks with Washington County Commissioner Charles Kent and Washington County School Board member Milton Brown.

Meeting at the County Governmental Annex on South Boulevard in Chipley Monday morning, Senator George Gainer and Representative Brad Drake received input from representatives of the county government, the Town of Wausau, the City of Vernon, the Washington County Library System and the Washington County School District.

Leading off the meeting were questions dealing with the Hwy 79 Project which some think is slowing down. James Brown pointed out that the original completion date for the project has been extended until 2019 and he feels that extension is creating some financial problems for the city.

Both Gainer and Drake agreed there have been some problems related to the project and that communication of those problems has added to the difficulty of the situation. Both Legislators told Brown their offices would provide him with additional information; however, they felt the problems were being overcome.

Washington County School Superintendent Joe Taylor was another speaking to Drake and Gainer. He asked the Legislators to stay aware of the funding issues as they impact the county. He opposed action being looked at that would have school board members be unpaid positions and said he doesn’t feel that tax dollars should go to fund church-run schools.

County Commissioner Tray Hawkins took a few minutes to thank the legislators for their response to the needs of Washington County. He also requested Gainer and Drake look into the possibility of funding for a new agricultural center for Washington County. He also addressed the county’s need for assistance in road repair funding.

Ted Everett and Michael Kosier (Northwest Florida Community Hospital CEO), addressed the need to do away with the Special District designation on the Graceville Hospital which would facilitate NFCH taking over the hospital. Kosier said currently the Chipley-based hospital is leasing the health clinic located on the Graceville Hospital campus, but for the facility to be purchased the designation must be changed. He said along with taking over the current debt owed by the hospital, the purchase would result in another one-half million dollar investment in refurbishing the facility.

Kosier said they would like to repurpose the hospital as a mental health unit with an Alzheimer unit, which he said would create around 100 new jobs for the area.

Renae Rountree, director of the Washington County Library System, thanked the two legislators for their continued support of the Panhandle library systems through the State Aid to Libraries program which she estimated had put around $6.4 million in funding in Panhandle libraries in recent years.

