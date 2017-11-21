Obituary for Helen Virginia Wuertz ………

Helen Virginia (Rister) Wuertz of Cottondale, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Thursday, November 16, 2017. She was born on December 27, 1940, in Marianna, Florida. She was privileged to travel the country and had lived in New York, California, Hawaii, Virginia, and Texas, before returning to the home-place in Jackson County to retire.

Helen retired as a legal assistant to begin her adventures of photography and painting. Her love for nature’s beauty and her talent are exhibited in the creative photography and paintings being cherished by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Moody and Margie Emma Rister.

She is survived by her daughter Sondra Roberts (Steve), son Stuart Davis (Sherry), her grandchildren; Philip Roberts (Sarah), Alicia Stroud (Preston), Ronnie Davis, Kevin Davis (Halee), her great-grandchildren; Stevie Roberts, Emma Roberts, Henry Stroud, and Karlee Davis, brothers; Winford Rister and Johnny Rister a special uncle, Gene Rister and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special memorial service is planned for November 26, 2017, at Cypress Creek Community Church of Alford. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM with service starting at 2:00 PM.

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com.

