Obituary for Elma Oneita Kent ………..

Elma Oneita Kent age 84 of Cottondale, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2017, at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was a native of Jackson County born on May 5, 1933, to the late Lonnie and Sallie Brock Seay. Elma enjoyed cooking, was a member of Salem Free Will Baptist Church and was the owner of Jay’s Dixie Dandy for 31 years. Her most precious moments were spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Elma was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jessie “Jay” Kent, Jr., and her loving daughter-in-law Kathy Kent.

She is survived by two sons Randy Kent and Lonnie Ray Kent both of Cottondale, two daughters Glenda Jean Perry and husband Mark of Beech Mountain, NC, and Cat Windham and husband Ray of Chipley, one sister Thelma Branning of Callaway, special niece Carlene Land of Rocky Creek, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services for Elma will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 25, 2017, in the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Donnie Hussey and Rev. Gino Mayo officiating. Interment will follow in the Alford Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 A.M. until time of service.

The family of Ms. Elma would like to thank Emerald Coast Hospice and Marianna Health & Rehabilitation Center, Hall 600 for all their loving and wonderful care they gave to her.

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

