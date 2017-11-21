Holmes County Fall Cattle Forum – Nov. 28th ………

Please make plans to join us on November 28th, 2017 for the Holmes County Fall Cattle Forum. The meeting will be held at the Ag Center in Bonifay, FL. A steak dinner will be sponsored by Southern Cattle Company. If you plan to attend, please RSVP by November 22nd so we can get a head count for the steaks!

This meeting will focus on all aspects of beef cattle production in the southern U.S. In addition, the dates for the first Holmes County Cattlemen’s Association will be set, and an update will be given on the progress of the establishment of the Holmes County Cattlemen’s Association.

This will be a discussion based meeting. Specialists from both the University of Florida and the industry will be answering questions brought by the producers in attendance. Specialists in attendance will include:

The dinner will start at 5:30 P.M., registration will open at 5:00 P.M. Again, PLEASE RSVP at 850-547-1108 by November 22 at 4:00 PM, and call Kalyn Waters at 850-547-1108 for more information.