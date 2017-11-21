Florida Sen. George Gainer and Rep. Brad Drake Hold Meetings at Washington County Courthouse Annex on Monday, November 20, 2017

Washington County, Florida officials met with Florida Senator George Gainer and Representative Brad Drake on Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Washington County Government Annex to share their thoughts about the needs of the County, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

Washington County Commission Chairman Tray Hawkins discussed with the representatives the perceived lack of progress on the construction of the four-lane Hwy 79 in Vernon, Florida, discussing also that the project is actually on target, and on schedule for the contracted completion date.

CEO of Northwest Florida Community Hospital Mike Kozar spoke about the potential acquisition of the Cambellton-Graceville Hospital property, while Superintendent of Schools Joe Taylor spoke to educational needs of the County. See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.

