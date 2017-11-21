FHP Reminds Travelers to Buckle Up this Thanksgiving …….

~ FHP aims to prevent crashes through increased visibility during the holiday weekend ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Thanksgiving holiday is a peak travel period for families nationwide. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) wants all motorists to Arrive Alive this Thanksgiving holiday and is reminding motorists to buckle up before they hit the road. During the 2016 Thanksgiving holiday period, law enforcement agencies statewide worked more than 10,000 crashes. Although only two percent of people involved in crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday were not wearing their seatbelts, over 30 percent of those that died in those crashes were not wearing a seatbelt.

Thanksgiving produces a high volume of motor vehicle traffic and the FHP will increase its presence from November 22 through 26. All sworn FHP personnel, including Auxiliary and Reserve troopers, will patrol Florida’s high volume roadways during the five-day period.

“The Florida Highway Patrol remains committed to keeping Florida’s highways safe and ensuring motorists and their families Arrive Alive this holiday season,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “It’s imperative to buckle all seatbelts, get plenty of rest before a long trip and allow sufficient time to reach your destination.”

DHSMV wishes everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving and reminds motorists to obey all speed limits and adjust speed accordingly as traffic congestion and weather conditions may require driving more slowly. Motorists should always keep their eyes on the road, hands on the wheel and mind on driving.

The public is encouraged to report impaired or aggressive drivers by dialing *FHP (*347). Also, remember to check traffic conditions before leaving for a trip and allow sufficient time to arrive at your destination safely. For real time traffic conditions and additional travel information, visit: www.flhsmv.gov/fhp/traffic. For more information and safety tips for holiday travel, visit: https://www.flhsmv.gov/HolidayTravel.

