Commissioner Adam Putnam provides safety tips for Thanksgiving celebrations ………

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.–Ahead of Thanksgiving, Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam and the Florida Forest Service are providing tips to ensure a safe holiday weekend.

The following tips can help prevent wildfire:

Avoid burning yard debris on dry, windy days.

Never leave a fire or outdoor heat source unattended.

Set up turkey fryers and grills at least 10 feet away from the home and away from overhanging branches and natural areas.

Clear an area around the heat source free of leaves, branches and other flammable debris or materials.

Have an appropriate fire suppression tool on hand (for turkey fryers, keep a multipurpose, dry powder fire extinguisher ready in the event that the oil ignites).

Keep children and pets away from fryers and grills.

Never dump used charcoal briquettes into dry grass or debris; douse coals with water and dispose of them in a metal container or bare mineral soil.

“By taking a few simple precautions, Floridians and visitors can take a proactive role in their wildfire safety this Thanksgiving holiday,” said Jim Karels, Florida State Forester.

Since January, the Florida Forest Service and its partners have responded to approximately 2,779 wildfires that have burned more than 200,000 acres. Visit the Florida Forest Service’s wildfire information webpage to view an interactive map of current active wildfires, drought and fire danger forecast information, and a list of current county burn bans.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FloridaForestService.com.

