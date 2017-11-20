Washington County Sheriff Crews offering training for Church Security Program …….

In light of the recent attacks against church congregations, Sheriff Crews has elected to implement a Church Security Training Program that will be available to local Washington County churches.

WCSO is currently structuring a program that will allow deputies to come into the church, evaluate the premises, and then hold a seminar to educate church staff and members on safety measures if an attack were to take place within your specific location.

If you would like further information or schedule a Church Security Training please contact Kristin Martin at 850-638-6115.

