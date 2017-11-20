Washington County, Florida Health Department in Chipley Advertising for Health Support and Training Personnel
See local job openings here, on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine or listen daily to the FPTC Radio 'Labor Hotline' at www.FPTCRadio.com, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida.
The Washington County, Florida Health Department in Chipley, Florida is looking for a Health Support Aide and a Training Specialist. Apply online at https://PeopleFirst.MyFlorida.com.
See more local job openings, updated daily, here on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, or listen to the FPTC Radio's 'Labor Hotline', the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College, at www.FPTCRadio.com.
