Real Florida Magazine Interview with Melisa Reddick of Chipola Healthy Start- Automobile Child Safety Seats and Installation
Real Florida Magazine sat down with Melisa Reddick, with Chipola Healthy Start, in downtown Chipley, Florida on Thursday, November 16, 2017, to discuss child safety auto seats and proper installation.
Produced by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida. See more video clips, photos and interviews at Real Florida Magazine on Facebook and you can also listen to these interviews on FPTC radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.
Connect With Us
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.