Governor Rick Scott Attends L-8 FEB Ribbon Cutting Ceremony ……..

To continue protecting Florida’s world-class beaches, award-winning and nationally acclaimed state parks, renowned springs and iconic Everglades, Governor Scott’s Securing Florida’s Future budget proposes more than $3.8 billion, including a record $355 million for the following Everglades restoration-related projects:

$32 million in recurring state funding that is part of the Governor’s $880 million Everglades water quality plan;

$173.8 million for Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan projects, including the C-43 Reservoir and land acquisition required to move additional projects forward;



$64 million to the South Florida Water Management District for the EAA Reservoir (Senate Bill 10); and

$36 million for dispersed water management and public-private partnerships to provide additional water storage;

