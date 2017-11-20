Gov. Scott Files Motion to Disqualify Justice Pariente ……..

Additionally, Justice Pariente made the following remarks while campaigning for retention in 2012, “A vote yes will be a vote to retain me and the other two justices. … A vote no will give Gov. Scott the right to make his appointments, which will result in partisan political appointments.” See coverage on these remarks HERE andHERE.

“Governor Scott strongly believes that all Floridians deserve judges that are impartial, fair and non-partisan. Justice Pariente’s past remarks cast grave doubt on her ability to take an objective and unbiased position when evaluating Governor Scott’s authority in this case. She must be disqualified to ensure a fair decision.” – McKinley Lewis, Deputy Communications Director, Governor Rick Scott

To read the motion filed by Governor Scott, click HERE.